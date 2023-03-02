Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBY opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after acquiring an additional 530,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after acquiring an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

