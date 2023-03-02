Boralex Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

BLX opened at C$36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.83. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

