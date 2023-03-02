William Blair Comments on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report released on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.18 million.

Torrid Stock Down 1.5 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 137,740 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theo Killion purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

