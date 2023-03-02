Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE CNK opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 80.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $8,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cinemark by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

