Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Critical Comparison

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beauty Health and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 6 0 2.86 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 60.57%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health 6.73% 1.06% 0.28% Intelligent Bio Solutions -421.22% -65.81% -36.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Beauty Health and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.4% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 6.25 -$375.11 million ($0.33) -37.27 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 13.11 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Intelligent Bio Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Risk & Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

