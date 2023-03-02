NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.56.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
