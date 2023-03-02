NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

