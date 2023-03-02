Critical Comparison: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 5.06 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.46

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tivic Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Volatility & Risk

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Movano on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

