New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Critical Review

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crescent Energy and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.55%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

This table compares Crescent Energy and New Concept Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.33 -$358.54 million N/A N/A New Concept Energy $100,000.00 63.10 $70,000.00 $0.03 41.01

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23% New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats New Concept Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.