Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.67 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.74 Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.47 $631.51 million $37.44 1.40

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Vital Energy 32.88% 45.16% 13.04%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vital Energy has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.38%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

