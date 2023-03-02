EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Critical Survey

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chegg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chegg and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25 EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

This table compares Chegg and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $766.90 million 2.56 $266.64 million $1.34 11.57 EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 2.72 -$6.07 million N/A N/A

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 34.77% 6.41% 2.39% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chegg beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors, and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

