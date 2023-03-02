Critical Survey: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) versus NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -17.20% -20.98% -7.91% MiMedx Group -12.44% N/A -18.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NovoCure and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.21%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than NovoCure.

78.4% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $537.84 million 14.96 -$92.53 million ($0.88) -86.68 MiMedx Group $258.61 million 1.84 -$10.28 million ($0.30) -13.95

MiMedx Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats NovoCure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

