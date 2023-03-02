Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Videndum (LON:VID)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Videndum Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of VID opened at GBX 932 ($11.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Videndum has a 1 year low of GBX 884.93 ($10.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,556 ($18.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,212.51. The firm has a market cap of £434.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,635.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Videndum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,842.11%.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

