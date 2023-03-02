Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.79) on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £152.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,275.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.