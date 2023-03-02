Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Vast Resources Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of VAST stock opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.40. Vast Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.65 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of £16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83.
About Vast Resources
