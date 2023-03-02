JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 851 ($10.27).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.7 %

STAN opened at GBX 789.80 ($9.53) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 431.30 ($5.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 701.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 623.38. The company has a market cap of £22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.