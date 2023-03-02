Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168 ($2.03).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.46. The company has a market capitalization of £693.72 million, a PE ratio of 5,499.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 176 ($2.12).

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £18,330.92 ($22,120.09). In related news, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,842.52). Also, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £18,330.92 ($22,120.09). Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

