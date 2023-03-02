Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.17) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($10.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.07) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.05 ($10.69) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.07.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

