Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($75.53) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday.

Scout24 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of G24 stock opened at €53.18 ($56.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a one year high of €62.42 ($66.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

