Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €79.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €79.00 ($84.04) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.55% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday.

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR G24 opened at €53.18 ($56.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of €50.72 and a 200-day moving average of €52.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 1-year high of €62.42 ($66.40).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

