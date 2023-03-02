Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €61.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($64.89) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

G24 stock opened at €53.18 ($56.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a 1 year high of €62.42 ($66.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

