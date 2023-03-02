CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Given a C$0.31 Price Target at Fundamental Research

CMC Metals (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.31 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.79% from the stock’s previous close.
CMC Metals Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of CVE:CMB opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.97, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. CMC Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.
CMC Metals Company Profile
