CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Given a C$0.31 Price Target at Fundamental Research

CMC Metals (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.31 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.79% from the stock’s previous close.

CMC Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CVE:CMB opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.97, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. CMC Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

