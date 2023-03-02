Raymond James Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

