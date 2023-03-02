Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

