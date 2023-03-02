The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

EPA AIR opened at €122.32 ($130.13) on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($106.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.33.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.