Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.61) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.92 ($3.10) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

