Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $89.50

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

