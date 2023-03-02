B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.