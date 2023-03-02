Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of BSM opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,835,039.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,050. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

