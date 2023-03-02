adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €133.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €133.00 ($141.49) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at €140.86 ($149.85) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €141.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €133.25. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.