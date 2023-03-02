Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $28.14. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 1,616,132 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RVMD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.0 %

About Revolution Medicines

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

