Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$8.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.94. The company has a market cap of C$728.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

