Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.57.
Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$8.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.94. The company has a market cap of C$728.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
