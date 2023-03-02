Scotiabank Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$66.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$58.92 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

