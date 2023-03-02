Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CRR.UN stock opened at C$15.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 227.71 and a beta of 0.86. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.68 and a 1-year high of C$18.91.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

