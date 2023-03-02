CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

CIX opened at C$15.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.85 and a 1-year high of C$21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$53,088.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,332,233.42. Insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

