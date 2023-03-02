Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.55.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
