Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

