Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

FSZ stock opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$728.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.94. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.17 and a one year high of C$10.77.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

About Fiera Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

