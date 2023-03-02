CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Pi Financial

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$65.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98. The stock has a market cap of C$10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.92.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.