Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.38.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

CAR.UN stock opened at C$48.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$39.08 and a 52-week high of C$55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 607.25, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

