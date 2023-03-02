Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$230.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$240.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$200.25.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$181.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34. The firm has a market cap of C$34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$177.63.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46. In other news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

