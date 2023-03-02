Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.08.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.64%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

