First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Barclays reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM opened at C$30.81 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.14. The company has a market cap of C$21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

