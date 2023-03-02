FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of AG opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

