Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

