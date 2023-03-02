Brokers Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $12.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

