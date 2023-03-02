Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE:FR opened at C$8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$8.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. In related news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,586,681.12. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

