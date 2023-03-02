Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Supremex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.15 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Supremex’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Supremex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Shares of SXP opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

