Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.