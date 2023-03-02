Comparing Theratechnologies (THERF) & Its Rivals

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) is one of 981 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Theratechnologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theratechnologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million -$4.66 million -9.40 Theratechnologies Competitors $2.27 billion $238.32 million -5.79

Theratechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Theratechnologies. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Theratechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Theratechnologies Competitors -3,321.46% -193.57% -36.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Theratechnologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Theratechnologies Competitors 3933 14611 40854 691 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Theratechnologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Theratechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Theratechnologies competitors beat Theratechnologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

