Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,974 ($35.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,950.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,917.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

