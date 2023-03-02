Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.13) to GBX 2,300 ($27.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,015 ($24.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,264.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,037 ($24.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,824.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,584.12.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.